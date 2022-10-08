Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.24. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.