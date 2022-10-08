Hovde Group Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $12.50

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.