Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.0 %

HWM stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $61,584,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $62,138,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

