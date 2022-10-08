Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $229.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.