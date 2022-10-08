Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 4.2%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 16,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 107,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Huize Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

