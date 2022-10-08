humanDAO (HDAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

humanDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One humanDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, humanDAO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. humanDAO has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $36,448.00 worth of humanDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get humanDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.51 or 0.99998532 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063623 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022308 BTC.

humanDAO Profile

humanDAO is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2021. humanDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,217,146 tokens. humanDAO’s official website is humandao.org. humanDAO’s official Twitter account is @humandao and its Facebook page is accessible here. humanDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@thehumandao.

Buying and Selling humanDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “humanDAO (HDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. humanDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of humanDAO is 0.01296582 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humandao.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as humanDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire humanDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase humanDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for humanDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for humanDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.