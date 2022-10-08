Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. 1,774,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

