Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $761.88 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $761.88 million and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $19,550.59 or 1.00171846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi BTC (HBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi BTC has a current supply of 38,969.49700474. The last known price of Huobi BTC is 19,476.91509871 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $100,499.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hbtc.finance/en-us/.”

