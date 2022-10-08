Hydranet (HDX) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydranet (HDX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Hydranet has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $19,160.00 worth of Hydranet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydranet has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Hydranet token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydranet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hydranet Profile

Hydranet’s launch date was March 12th, 2022. Hydranet’s total supply is 154,679,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,879,925 tokens. Hydranet’s official message board is discord.gg/revnwzgzqn. The Reddit community for Hydranet is https://reddit.com/r/hydranet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydranet’s official website is hydranet.ai. Hydranet’s official Twitter account is @thehydranet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydranet

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydranet (HDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Hydranet has a current supply of 154,679,560 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hydranet is 0.02342609 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,362.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydranet.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydranet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydranet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydranet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydranet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydranet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.