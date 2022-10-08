Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head to Head Comparison

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.49 -$518.00 million ($1.62) -32.30 AEye $3.01 million 61.92 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.83

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AEye has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 882.91%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -3.03% -3.52% -1.25% AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88%

Summary

AEye beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

