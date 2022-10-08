ICC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $999,096.73 (ICC)

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, ICC has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One ICC token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICC has a total market capitalization of $999,096.73 and $16,539.00 worth of ICC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00602084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00257844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008671 BTC.

ICC Profile

ICC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2022. ICC’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. ICC’s official Twitter account is @immortalcatnft. The official website for ICC is immortalcat.io.

Buying and Selling ICC

According to CryptoCompare, “ICC (ICC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ICC has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICC is 0.00334747 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $251.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://immortalcat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.