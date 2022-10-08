Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
