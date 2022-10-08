Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.