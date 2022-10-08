Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,549.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Idle

Idle was first traded on July 31st, 2019. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,468,195 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle (IDLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idle has a current supply of 13,000,000 with 6,468,195.29400148 in circulation. The last known price of Idle is 0.21013265 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,608.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idle.finance/.”

