Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center accounts for 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 3.48% of Rent-A-Center worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RCII stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.