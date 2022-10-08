Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.