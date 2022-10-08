Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Coursera worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of COUR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,288.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

