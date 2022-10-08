Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 917.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,548 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $24.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.