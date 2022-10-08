Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.