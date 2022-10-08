Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 24,609 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

