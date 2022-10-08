Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,783 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

