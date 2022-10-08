Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.