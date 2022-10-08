Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.80. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
