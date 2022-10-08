Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases C$2,179,211.25 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,080,714.17.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25.

LNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

