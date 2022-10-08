Insider Buying: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Insider Purchases £14,923.67 in Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) insider Philip Austin acquired 14,489 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,923.67 ($18,032.47).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

ORIT stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £589.78 million and a P/E ratio of 549.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.70. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.72 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.43).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

