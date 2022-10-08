Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $234,002.10 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

