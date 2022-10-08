Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $100,300.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,221.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $19.55 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

