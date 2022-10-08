Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Sells $454,060.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $20,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

