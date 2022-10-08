Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Sells $454,060.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
