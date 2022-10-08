InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.65.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

