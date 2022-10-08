Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Integer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Integer by 37.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

