Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 134,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,588,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

