Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires 18,665 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.07 during midday trading on Friday. 3,583,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

