Integrity Advisory LLC Buys 1,796 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 224,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

