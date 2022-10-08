Integrity Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

