Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 951,753 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Intel worth $254,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

