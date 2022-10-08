International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 62.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $31.56. 3,683,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $56.57.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

