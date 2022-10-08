Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Intuitive Surgical worth $202,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

