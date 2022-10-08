Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.66 and last traded at $78.66. 221,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 76,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.