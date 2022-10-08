Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.66 and last traded at $78.66. 221,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 76,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

