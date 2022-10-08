Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,662. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

