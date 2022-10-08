Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.98 and last traded at $94.98. Approximately 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.
