Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 323,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,414. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

