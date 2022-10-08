InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NVIV opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Further Reading

