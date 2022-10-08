iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.19

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and traded as high as $44.47. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

