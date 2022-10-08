iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

