iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

