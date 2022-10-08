iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

USRT traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 296,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,061. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

