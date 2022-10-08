iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

