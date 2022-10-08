iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,072 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,425 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

