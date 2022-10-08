iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,425 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.