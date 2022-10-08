iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.