iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 341,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,101. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

